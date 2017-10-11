Giants suspend cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, New York Giants Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie talks to reporters in the locker room after NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have suspended Rodgers-Cromartie, coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. after practice without giving a reason. He said he had a meeting with 31-year-old on Tuesday night and Rodgers-Cromartie left the team on Wednesday. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo