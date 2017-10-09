Sports

Starting Times for Oct. 9

October 09, 2017 4:52 PM

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.

Please include contact information in your email. Your event will appear on http://calendar.kansascity.com the next day. The deadline for Starting Times is noon Thursday for the following Tuesday. Please call Lisa at 816-234-4907 if you have questions.

Baseball

CAMPS

Nov. 17-18, ages 7-12 and 13-18, $75, 3 sessions, throwing, hitting and fielding, The Dugout, www.thedugoutkc.com or info@thedugoutkc.com.

The Catching Camp, ages 8-18, Dec. 16-17, 8-hour catching camp, The Dugout, catchingcamp/missouri.

TRYOUTS

12U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

13U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

14U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, middle infielders, outfielders, spring/summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

15U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, outfielders, league, tournaments for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

16U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, catcher and middle infielders, tournaments and college showcases for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

18U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for 2-3 players, pitching and outfielders, college showcase for summer, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

Basketball

LEAGUES

Guadalupe Center Biddy Ball, looking for boys and girls ages 4-7, $25, teams and coaches needed, Manuel Hernandez, 816-221-5226.

Guadalupe Centers Youth Basketball, boys and girls grades 3-6, Scared Heart Gym, Manuel Hernandez, 816-221-5226 or www.GuadalupeCenters.org.

Guadalupe Men’s Fall League, limited teams, Saturday, 14, $360 team, Guadalupe Centers High School, Manuel Hernandez, 816-589-3769.

TRYOUTS

KC Select, looking for boys and girls, preK-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players in the ninth grade, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

Football

LEAGUES

Fall Tackle Teams, grades 2-8, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.

Fall Flag Football Teams, K-6 grades, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.

Softball

CAMP

Heart of America Winter Instructional & Exposure Clinic, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 2, college coaches will provide fast-pitch softball instruction, offense, defense, hitting and pitching, The Dugout, www.ouazsoftballcamps.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder
Derrick Johnson comments on Chiefs' recent injuries 0:23

Derrick Johnson comments on Chiefs' recent injuries

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: 5:33

Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

View More Video