More Videos

1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries

0:23 Derrick Johnson comments on Chiefs' recent injuries

2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston

0:15 Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans

1:08 Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC

2:12 Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility

0:21 Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children's hospital

1:47 Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky

1:51 Drew Lock believes Missouri offense can build on positives from Kentucky loss