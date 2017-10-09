Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was drafted by Buffalo but was injured during his time with the Bills. He was traded to the Chiefs and made his first NFL start on Monday against Washington.
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.