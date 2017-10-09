ESPN sportscaster Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks for violating the company’s social media guidelines.
ESPN suspends sportscaster Jemele Hill after tweets about the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 3:41 PM

ESPN sportscaster Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks Monday for “violation of social media guidelines,” ABC News and others reported.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” ESPN said in a statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such action would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

ESPN did not specify Hill’s transgression. But she appeared to be calling for a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys’ advertisers after team owner Jerry Jones said players who knelt in protest during the national anthem would not be allowed to take the field.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted,” Hill wrote. “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers.”

The protests have become a social lightning rod after President Donald Trump strongly criticized the protesting players. Players say the protest is against police violence toward minorities.

Hill took to Twitter to criticize Jones.

“Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones,” she posted. “If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts.”

But Hill seemed to backtrack.

“Just so we’re clear: I’m not advocating a NFL boycott,” she tweeted. “But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.”

Hill got in trouble with the cable channel last month for calling Trump a white supremacist.

Trump reacted to that, saying “ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!”

Hill is host of ESPN’s “SportsCenter” along with Michael Smith.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

