Sports

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach resigns after powder-snorting video surfaces

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

October 09, 2017 9:02 AM

Chris Foerster has resigned his position from the Miami Dolphins hours after a video surfaced showing the team’s offensive line coach snorting a white powdery substance off what is believed to be his desk at the team’s training facility.

Foerster, in his 25th NFL season, agreed Monday morning to move on from his job rather than be fired, per team sources.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement released by the team. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

It’s still unclear if the substance Foerster taped himself snorting is in fact cocaine. What is clear is the Dolphins believe the episode happened on their time in their building. And the embarrassment from the tape, which was released first on social media and has made national news, absolutely touched the team.

So the Dolphins had no choice but to jettison Foerster before the avalanche of negative public opinion stained the team brand and affected the locker room. Foerster, loyal to the team and coach Adam Gase, agreed to resign before he was fired.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the club said in a statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

In the video, Foerster is seen snorting a white powdery substance off his desk at Dolphins camp. He says he’s doing it before an upcoming team meeting.

The video is from this year, according to a club source.

The Dolphins Monday morning were working on replacing Foerster. Although assistant line coach Chris Kuper would be an easy fix because he’s already on staff, the Dolphins are aiming a bit higher.

The team is interested in former Bears, Panthers and Broncos assistant Dave Magazu. Magazu was fired from the Bears in January. He worked with and under Gase in Denver and Chicago.

The Dolphins Monday morning said they had no announcement on a replacement for Foerster.

