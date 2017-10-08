Iowa marching band waves to kids watching from hospital, joining a growing tradition

More Videos 1:47 Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky Pause 2:49 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations' 1:44 Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:55 Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:03 Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:20 Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children's hospital Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in. Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in. @Hawkerella Twitter

Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in. @Hawkerella Twitter