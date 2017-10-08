Iowa marching band waves to kids watching from hospital, joining a growing tradition

More Videos

Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky 1:47

Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky

Pause
Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations' 2:49

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election 1:03

Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:20

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 2:03

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 3:13

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

  • Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children's hospital

    Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.

Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in. @Hawkerella Twitter
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in. @Hawkerella Twitter

Sports

Iowa marching band waves to kids watching from hospital, joining a growing tradition

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

October 08, 2017 10:24 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes football fans started a heart-warming tradition this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.

Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is next to the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, and patients there have a view that overlooks the sea of gold and black on game days.

What started as a fan suggestion on a Facebook fan page has turned into a regular event: Iowa fans waving to the top floor of the hospital at the end of the first quarter during Hawkeyes home games.

iowa hawkeyes wave
Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is next to the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, and patients there have a view that overlooks the sea of gold and black on game days.
AP file photo

On Saturday, during a victory over Illinois, Iowa’s marching band got involved, too.

The band formed a hand that moved side to side to wave at the children.

Iowa fan @Hawkerella captured the show on video and tweeted it.

The tradition is spreading to the Hawkeyes’ opponents.

Last week, Michigan State fans at Spartan Stadium waved at the kids through the TV, Hawk Central reports.

And Illinois joined in the love Saturday. Along with the Hawkeyes crowd at Kinnick Stadium, the Illini players and coaches waved up at the hospital.

The idea was born in May when Hawkeyes fan Krista Young sent a message to Levi Thompson, the administrator of a Facebook group called Hawkeye Heaven, asking whether he would encourage fans to participate, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Thompson asked fans who had children in the hospital to send him photos of them looking down at the stadium.

Over the next few months, he posted the photos with a message asking fans to wave to the kids after the first quarter.

“I had over 100 photos sent in,” he said. “I thought it had a pretty good chance to work. I have more than 100,000 (Facebook) followers. I saw how many people it was reaching. It had over 2 million views from all the posts I made.”

So the tradition began on Sept. 2 during the Hawkeyes’ first home game, a victory over Wyoming.

The media took notice, and in the next home game, Sept. 16 against North Texas, ESPN delayed the start of a commercial break to show the wave.

Participation continued to grow.

“The first game happened, and the whole idea worked,” Thompson said. “It was amazing.”

Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky

View More Video