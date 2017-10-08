Iowa marching band waves to kids watching from hospital, joining a growing tradition

Iowa Hawkeyes football fans started a heart-warming tradition this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.
Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is next to the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, and patients there have a view that overlooks the sea of gold and black on game days.
What started as a fan suggestion on a Facebook fan page has turned into a regular event: Iowa fans waving to the top floor of the hospital at the end of the first quarter during Hawkeyes home games.
On Saturday, during a victory over Illinois, Iowa’s marching band got involved, too.
The band formed a hand that moved side to side to wave at the children.
Iowa fan @Hawkerella captured the show on video and tweeted it.
The tradition is spreading to the Hawkeyes’ opponents.
Last week, Michigan State fans at Spartan Stadium waved at the kids through the TV, Hawk Central reports.
And Illinois joined in the love Saturday. Along with the Hawkeyes crowd at Kinnick Stadium, the Illini players and coaches waved up at the hospital.
The idea was born in May when Hawkeyes fan Krista Young sent a message to Levi Thompson, the administrator of a Facebook group called Hawkeye Heaven, asking whether he would encourage fans to participate, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Thompson asked fans who had children in the hospital to send him photos of them looking down at the stadium.
Over the next few months, he posted the photos with a message asking fans to wave to the kids after the first quarter.
“I had over 100 photos sent in,” he said. “I thought it had a pretty good chance to work. I have more than 100,000 (Facebook) followers. I saw how many people it was reaching. It had over 2 million views from all the posts I made.”
So the tradition began on Sept. 2 during the Hawkeyes’ first home game, a victory over Wyoming.
The media took notice, and in the next home game, Sept. 16 against North Texas, ESPN delayed the start of a commercial break to show the wave.
Participation continued to grow.
“The first game happened, and the whole idea worked,” Thompson said. “It was amazing.”
