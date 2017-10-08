Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children's hospital
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.
@HawkerellaTwitter
KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, a 13-year veteran of the team, addresses questions surrounding the accusation by Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr., that he was called the N-word by multiple fans at Arrowhead on Monday night.
Kansas City Chiefs veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson summarized on Oct. 5, 2017, two new offensive standouts who will be playing in Sunday's showdown between the Chiefs and the Texans: Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas said he was honored to be a part of a great class of KC inductees to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month ... and he is impressed with the 2017 Chiefs' 4-0 start.