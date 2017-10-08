More Videos

Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky 1:47

Emanuel Hall speaks to his big performance in loss to Kentucky

Pause
Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations' 2:49

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. 1:44

Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment.

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election 1:03

Voters head to polls for unusual Saturday election

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:09

Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:20

Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 2:03

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 3:13

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

  • Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children's hospital

    Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.

Iowa Hawkeyes marching band waves to kids in children's hospital

Iowa Hawkeyes football fans at Kinnick Stadium started a heart-warming tradition of waving to kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital this season, and on Saturday the marching band and even the visiting team joined in.
@Hawkerella Twitter