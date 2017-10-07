Sports

Southern dominates Alabama A&M 35-14

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 7:21 PM

BATON ROGUE, La.

Austin Howard threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns and Herbert Edwards rushed for 120 yards and two scores as Southern ran over Alabama A&M 35-14 Saturday in a game that was moved forward because of Hurricane Nate.

The game, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., started at 1 p.m. Central.

Howard was 17-of-27 passing with no interceptions for Southern (3-3, 1-1 SWAC).

Edwards scored on a 13 yard run and Howard nailed Danny Johnson on a 37-yard scoring strike to go ahead 14-0 at the half. Edwards added a 2-yard scoring run to pull ahead 21-0 in the third. A&M got on the board when Trevon Walters ran it in from the 2 but Southern quickly answered when Howard hit Kendall Catalon from the 11 for a 28-7 advantage early in the final quarter.

Isaiah Bailey led the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1), hauling in eight passes for 137 yards with one touchdown.

