Rosier rallies No. 13 Miami to 24-20 win over Florida State

With 1:24 remaining, it appeared Florida State had rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat No. 13 Miami and extend its winning streak over its Sunshine state rival.
Malik Rosier and the Hurricanes weren't quite done, though.
The junior drove Miami 75 yards in nine plays, throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Langham with 6 seconds left and Miami beat Florida State 24-20 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak in the series.
"I told the guys that we had plenty of time for us to go score. Our receivers were killing them on routes," said Rosier, who was 19 of 44 for 254 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
After Florida State (1-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 20-17 lead with 1:24 remaining on James Blackman's 20-yard pass to Auden Tate, Rosier made a couple key third-down completions and had Miami (4-0, 2-0) in field goal range.
Rosier though found Langham in single coverage up the right sideline and he beat Tarvarus McFadden. Langham, who had not played until the final series, was able to get the ball over the goal line before his knee touched. Following a long replay review, the play stood.
"The last play was simply a four verticals play. We work on it every week," Rosier said. "We always take one-high man and throw it to the short side. Darrell made a great play."
Miami had led going into the fourth quarter the past three years but were unable to hold on, losing by a total of 10 points. The win was satisfying for the seniors, especially receiver Braxton Berrios, who said earlier in the week the recent losses were inexcusable.
"When we got them down and it was zero on the clock I think everyone didn't believe it for a second," said Berrios, who had eight receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. "Both teams fought and when we pulled it out there's no better feeling."
Florida State is 1-3 for the first time since 1976, which was Bobby Bowden's first season, and has dropped consecutive home games for the first time since 2009. It also is the first time since 1974 that the Seminoles have dropped their first two home games of a season.
"It came down to the end they made one more play, got the one inch they needed to get the touchdown and do the things which they needed to do. ... It was a classic game, a great game," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. "They made one more play. We've got to find a way to do that."
Blackman finished 17 of 28 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cam Akers had his first 100-yard rushing game with 129 yards on 14 carries.
HAPPY RETURN FOR RICHT
Miami coach Mark Richt, who was a Florida State assistant for 15 years, returned to Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since 2000. He said that he tries not to focus on the past, but did have some flashbacks to his time at FSU on the drive into the stadium.
"It was a long time coming for our players, coaches and especially the fans," Miami coach Mark Richt said. "It doesn't matter how you win a game like this, especially in this series."
Richt has not lost a game here since 1991. He was a part of Florida State's 51-game home unbeaten streak from 1992 to 2000 and then won on Saturday with Miami.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes are hoping that this game serves as the springboard to get them into the ACC Championship Game for the first time. The Nov. 4 game against Virginia Tech appears as if it might end up being for the Coastal Division title.
"I know everyone is going to be praising us for this win but we have to stay focused," defensive end Chad Thomas said.
Florida State: Since winning 28 straight games in conference play from 2012-15, the Seminoles have gone 8-7 in the ACC and are 1-2 for the second straight season.
UP NEXT
Miami: Hosts Georgia Tech next Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 12 but was moved back two days when the Miami-Florida State game had to be moved due to Hurricane Irma.
Florida State: Travels to Duke next Saturday. It will be the first time since 2012 that the teams have met.
