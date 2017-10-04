More Videos

Sports

Bill Maas, Kevin Seitzer, Martin Rucker to enter Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month

By Jordan Airington

jairington@kcstar.com

October 04, 2017 6:07 PM

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas, Royals third baseman Kevin Seitzer and Missouri and NFL tight end Martin Rucker are among 16 individuals who’ll be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 12 in Independence.

In addition to the individuals, the Hall of Fame will also induct the Oak Grove High School wrestling program, including coach Bob Glasgow, and the 1998 and 1999 NCAA Division II champion Northwest Missouri State football teams.

Maas played nose tackle for the Chiefs during 1984-92 after being selected fifth overall in the 1984 NFL Draft. He was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, had 40 career sacks and scored two touchdowns. Maas helped the Chiefs end a 15-year postseason drought in 1986, his third season with the team.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1986 and 1987. Maas concluded his 10-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 1993.

“You look at those names and they go back so far. It’s quite a tradition, it’s very humbling to be associated with it,” Maas said Wednesday during a news conference. “Kansas City is my home and this is pretty special.”

He now works in real estate for Block and Company in the Kansas City area.

Seitzer played with the Royals during 1986-91, recording 207 hits during an All-Star season in 1987, 10 shy of the rookie record at the time. He ended the season with a .323 average, adding 15 home runs and 83 RBIs, and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Mark McGwire.

He ended his Royals career with a .294 batting average, fifth-best in team history. His 809 hits with the Royals place him 18th among the franchise’s all-time hit leaders.

Seitzer served as hitting coach for the Royals during 2009-12. He also held the same position for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays and currently is the Atlanta Braves’ hitting coach.

Rucker played for Mizzou during 2004-07 and set school records with 203 career receptions and 84 single-season receptions. He received consensus first team All-America honors in 2007, helping push Mizzou to a 12-2 season and a No. 4 ranking in the season’s final Associated Press poll.

He was drafted in the fourth round of 2008 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Chiefs in 2012.

“It’s just a surreal feeling,” Rucker said of the honor. “To be sitting around the table with all these names and these accomplished athletes and coaches that have done so much for their respective sports is just incredible.”

Before his college and pro days, Rucker played at St. Joseph Benton High School.

“The thing that gives me the greatest pride is to be able to represent the state of Missouri and St. Joseph in the Hall of Fame,” Rucker said.

He hopes to serve as a role model to kids who have the same dreams he did growing up.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” he said. keep your head on straight, get good grades and work hard and good things do happen.”

The rest of the inductees: former major-league center fielder Bob Dernier, a Kansas City native; sports medicine expert Jon Browne; former Missouri Valley College and Boston Patriots defensive back Ron Hall; longtime high school volleyball coach Lori Hanaway; longtime Kansas City television sports director Frank Boal; Raytown High School swim coach Jim Aziere; former Missouri Tigers quarterback Phillip Snowden; Platte County High School football coach Chip Sherman; Mizzou supporter Don Walsworth; former Paseo Academy basketball coach Willie Bowie; William Jewell track and field coach Darrel Gourley; and retired Smithville High School girls basketball coach Diana Tingler.

