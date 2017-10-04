Bill Maas, Kevin Seitzer, Martin Rucker to enter Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month

More Videos 1:24 Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium Pause 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 2:09 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst 2:37 Bill Maas acknowledges Chiefs' hot start at Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announcement 1:22 Martin Rucker feels blessed to be among MSHOF inductees 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 1:30 Road diet brings bike lanes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KC 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bill Maas acknowledges Chiefs' hot start at Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announcement Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas said he was honored to be a part of a great class of KC inductees to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month ... and he is impressed with the 2017 Chiefs' 4-0 start. Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas said he was honored to be a part of a great class of KC inductees to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month ... and he is impressed with the 2017 Chiefs' 4-0 start. Jordan Airington The Kansas City Star

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas said he was honored to be a part of a great class of KC inductees to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame next month ... and he is impressed with the 2017 Chiefs' 4-0 start. Jordan Airington The Kansas City Star