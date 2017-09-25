Starting Times for Sept. 26

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Please include contact information in your email. Your event will appear on http://calendar.kansascity.com the next day. The deadline for Starting Times is noon Thursday for the following Tuesday. Please call Lisa at 816-234-4907 if you have questions.
Baseball
TRYOUTS
12U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
13U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
14U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, middle infielders, outfielders, spring/summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
15U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, outfielders, league, tournaments for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
16U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, catcher and middle infielders, tournaments and college showcases for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
18U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for 2-3 players, pitching and outfielders, college showcase for summer, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
Basketball
League
Guadalupe Men’s Fall League, limited teams, Oct. 14, $360 team, Guadalupe Centers High School, Manuel Hernandez, 816-589-3769.
TRYOUTS
KC Select, looking for boys and girls, preK-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players in the ninth grade, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
Football
LEAGUES
Fall Tackle Teams, grades 2-8, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.
Fall Flag Football Teams, K-6 grades, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.
