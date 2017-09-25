Sports

Starting Times for Sept. 26

September 25, 2017 04:39 PM

Baseball

TRYOUTS

12U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

13U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

14U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, middle infielders, outfielders, spring/summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

15U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, outfielders, league, tournaments for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

16U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, catcher and middle infielders, tournaments and college showcases for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

18U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for 2-3 players, pitching and outfielders, college showcase for summer, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

Basketball

League

Guadalupe Men’s Fall League, limited teams, Oct. 14, $360 team, Guadalupe Centers High School, Manuel Hernandez, 816-589-3769.

TRYOUTS

KC Select, looking for boys and girls, preK-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players in the ninth grade, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

Football

LEAGUES

Fall Tackle Teams, grades 2-8, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.

Fall Flag Football Teams, K-6 grades, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.

