Football 2017: Your guide to the Chiefs, K-State, Mizzou, KU and prep seasons

Alex Smith is unquestionably the Chiefs starting quarterback this season. But the first time Smith throws an interception, it’s not unheard of to think fans will be chanting the name of his rookie understudy: Patrick Mahomes.
Why? The Chiefs traded up in the draft and used a first-round pick on a quarterback for the first time since 1983. Take a close look at our special season preview illustration, where we embedded a few memorable, and not-so-memorable, names from the past 30-plus years of Chiefs quarterbacks. (Here’s a key)
Maybe Mahomes will have his time this year, but most likely he’s learning for the seasons to come. So for the Chiefs to win it all this year, Smith will have to block out the noise.
Chiefs
Sam Mellinger: Chiefs’ Alex Smith won’t hear what you say about him; he’s probably listening to NPR
Vahe Gregorian: New Chiefs GM Brett Veach well-equipped to forge own way in complicated job
Who’s better? Comparing Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, head to head
Texas Tech ‘Air Raid’ QBs have only played five NFL games. Patrick Mahomes wants to change that
Before Patrick Mahomes can win Chiefs’ QB job, he must win over his teammates
If Chiefs plan to hand reins to Mahomes, consider these past QB handoffs
Does drafting a quarterback with a top-10 pick mean NFL success? Flip a coin
Before Mahomes, Chiefs passed on Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers & others in first round
Chiefs hope fewer roles will mean more production for Tyreek Hill
Can Chiefs repeat as AFC West champs? Predicting wins, losses on 2017 schedule
Terez Paylor’s preview of the Chiefs’ 2017 season, with the help of Tim Burton’s 1989 ‘Batman’
2017 NFL predictions: Chiefs reach AFC title game, but Packers, Steelers make Super Bowl
College football
K-State’s Alex Barnes runs with speed, power and personality
Jesse Ertz follows same path as former great K-State quarterbacks
Will Jesse Ertz continue K-State’s returning QB trend? Predictions, keys for 2017
After earning more trust in offseason, Mizzou opens up playbook for Drew Lock
Eric Beisel inspires Mizzou football to be ‘first to finish, last to fall’
Can Mizzou football return to a bowl game? Predictions, keys for the 2017 season
SEC blitz: Alabama trying to climb back atop the mountain
How foresight, ‘luck’ led KU coaches to Big 12 preseason defensive player of year
KU coach David Beaty wants more than moral victories this season
Can KU football keep improving in Beaty’s third year? 2017 win-loss predictions, keys
Big 12 blitz: Oklahoma would have to face rematch for another title
High schools
Bigger, faster, stronger: High school football teams zero in on weightlifting
Miege, Mill Valley lead talent-rich EKL into Kansas football season
Missouri high school football highlighted by abundance of talent on defense
Comments