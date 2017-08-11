Lamoureux sisters driving 27 hours to start Olympic training

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games Hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux, left, and Monique Lamoureux pose for a portrait at the Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. Monique Lamoureux-Morando and twin sister Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, members of the U.S. women’s national hockey team, are so ready to start training for the 2018 Winter Olympics that not even driving from North Dakota to Tampa is daunting. Carlo Allegri, File AP Photo