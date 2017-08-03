Will Geary returns to K-State with big goals after spring absence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:35 KU's Sheahon Zenger on Italy: 'If you're going to go to one city, go to Rome' Pause 1:52 KU's Jerrance Howard on the best part of Rome: 'I just had an amazing spaghetti dish' 2:46 K-State Football Media Day 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:05 KU Cancer Center announces National Cancer Institute designation renewal 1:35 Watch Megan Day win on "Chopped Grill Masters" 2:15 Coach's was more than just a bar, it was Mike Darby's legacy 2:58 Royals manager Ned Yost always has his bullpen on his mind 4:44 Tour of Olathe West High School 1:57 Five things to know about Kansas City's skyrocketing water and sewer bills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email K-State football players line up for group photos Thursday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan for the 2017 media day. Players and coaches were on hand for media interviews and official team photos. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

K-State football players line up for group photos Thursday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan for the 2017 media day. Players and coaches were on hand for media interviews and official team photos. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com