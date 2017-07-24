New Chiefs general manager Brett Veach knows he has challenges ahead

Brett Veach met with the media and select season ticket members Monday morning, eager to get to work as the new general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Veach, 39, also had a sizable contingent of fellow Veaches in the audience in the stadium club at Arrowhead Stadium: his mother and father, one of his two brothers and his wife, with whom he has three children.

Veach thanked all of them as part of a long list of people who helped him get to this point — his first general manager job in the NFL — including extended family and friends back in Pennsylvania, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles organization, where he cut his teeth in the business.

He also praised the man he replaced, John Dorsey, and as former Chiefs executive Chris Ballard, who is now the GM of the Indianapolis Colts.

Finally, Veach thanked head coach Andy Reid, for whom he started as an intern years ago.

“To the Chiefs Kingdom, this is a very challenging profession,” Veach said. “Your passion motivates me every day and it’s very inspiring.”

Veach cited “player evaluation and roster composition” as the core of his strength in the business of pro football front-office operations.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt saw those strengths, too, and was quick to elevate Veach into the role of Chiefs GM after determining he wouldn’t retain Dorsey last month.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Brett during his time with us,” Hunt said. “He’s eager to get to work in building upon the strong foundation that we have.”

Veach said he also will be able to work with the salary cap and those tasked with managing it.

“I know relative value, I know what the pieces are worth,” he said. “My job is to articulate the vision for next year, two years, three years. ... But I do understand the cap, and I do understand player value, and I do have a plan.”

Veach, who said he spoke to Dorsey both before and after his interview with Hunt, said his job will be to make decisions that are in the best interests of the Chiefs. He said he and Reid have actually “disagreed a lot” through the years, noting that this is the way it should be between a coach and GM.

“I don’t think Coach would have respect for me if I just said “Yes yes yes” for 10 years,” he said. “We have a great deal of trust and respect.”

Veach said he hasn’t gotten to meet with all of his staff yet, but that his message to them will that “this is a team process.”

“If everyone’s not on the same page,” he said, “the thing can get kind of out of whack.”

Veach also showed his humorous side on Monday, deadpanning, “Great timing. That was awesome,” about linebacker Tamba Hali’s recent comments about certain teammates’ work ethic.

With his family looking on, Veach came across as confident and ready to get to work.

“We’re excited, and I think we have a good plan moving forward,” Veach said.