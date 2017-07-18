Starting Times for July 18

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Baseball
TRYOUTS
Danny Jackson, 15U-16U, 6-9 p.m., Wednesday, $10, Black Bob Park, 913-608-1986 or www.djperfectpitch.com.
Danny Jackson, 9U-16U, 1-7 p.m., Saturday, $10, Black Bob Park, 913-608-1986 or www.djperfectpitch.com.
Midwest Scouts, 10 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, 10 a.m to noon, July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Midwest Scouts, 12 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, 10 a.m to noon, July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Midwest Scouts, 13 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, 10 a.m to noon, July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Midwest Scouts, 14 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, 10 a.m to noon, July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Midwest Scouts, 15 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, noon-2 p.m., July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Midwest Scouts, 16 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, noon-2 p.m., July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Midwest Scouts, 18 AA/AAA competitive team, looking for players, fall 2017, spring/summer 2018, league and tournaments, 10 a.m to noon, July 22, Heathwood Park, coach at 913-991-8756 or midwestscoutsbaseball@gmail.com.
Pilots Showcase team, looking for a catcher and two pitchers, 18 and under, will take 16-year-olds and up, Jon at 913-230-2235.
14U AA, competitive team looking for players, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, pitching and catching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, David at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
12U AA, competitive team looking for players, noon Saturdays, pitching for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Vince at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
Basketball
LEAGUE
Guadalupe Centers Men’s Fall Basketball League, begins Aug. 17, $360, limited teams, Guadalupe Centers High School, Manuel at 816-589-3769.
TRYOUTS
KC Vipers Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5- 8, for local tournaments and some travel, coach Cole at 913-671-5840 or kcvipers.com.
Football
LEAGUES
Fall Tackle Teams, grades 2-8, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.
Fall Flag Football Teams, K-6 grades, Heritage Park Football Complex, www.kcfootballcheer.org.
Soccer
LEAGUE
Guadalupe Center Youth Soccer, boys and girls ages 4-7, looking for coaches and players, begins Aug. 12, registration deadline is Aug. 4, Manuel Hernandez at 816-221-5226.
Triathlon
Midwest Youth Triathlon Series, ages 4-7, through Aug. 26, JCC Youth Triathlon, TRiKC Longview Jr. Triathlon, Midwest Iron Kid, and JCPRD U Kids, Midwest Triathlon Youth Champion crown, 913-738-4003 or www.trikids.us.
TRiKC Longview Jr. Triathlon, ages 1-17, 7:15 a.m. July 23, 816-969-1542 or www.trikids.us.
