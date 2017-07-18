Tokyo Organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020 Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Muto said that uncertainty over the final budget will continue until 2019, the year before the Summer Games. “We will continue to explore more cost efficiencies,” Muto told the foreign media amid concerns regarding the higher-than-projected costs.
Tokyo Organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020 Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Muto said that uncertainty over the final budget will continue until 2019, the year before the Summer Games. “We will continue to explore more cost efficiencies,” Muto told the foreign media amid concerns regarding the higher-than-projected costs. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo
Tokyo Organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020 Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Muto said that uncertainty over the final budget will continue until 2019, the year before the Summer Games. “We will continue to explore more cost efficiencies,” Muto told the foreign media amid concerns regarding the higher-than-projected costs. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo

Sports

July 18, 2017 5:29 AM

Tokyo 2020: Budget uncertainty will continue to 2019

By SHERRY ZHENG Associated Press
TOKYO

Uncertainty over the final budget for the 2020 Olympic Games will continue until 2019, the head of the Tokyo Organizing Committee said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to explore more cost efficiencies," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told the foreign media amid concerns regarding the higher-than-projected costs.

The estimated cost of hosting the games has doubled to 1.4 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) from the 730 billion yen ($6.6 billion) that was proposed when Tokyo won the bid in 2013.

Tokyo has cut some costs by shifting to temporary facilities and pre-existing ones, including some outside Tokyo, instead of building new facilities.

Muto said 60 percent of the venues are existing ones, and 40 percent are outside Japan's capital.

This includes plans to hold some baseball and softball games in Fukushima prefecture, the site of the nuclear plant meltdowns that followed the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Muto noted that a major theme for Tokyo 2020 will be recovery from the devastating disaster of nearly a decade earlier.

Muto said construction of the controversial main stadium is well underway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals pitcher Jason Hammel on the hectic 4-3 victory over Detroit

Royals pitcher Jason Hammel on the hectic 4-3 victory over Detroit 1:36

Royals pitcher Jason Hammel on the hectic 4-3 victory over Detroit
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon talks about driving in the winning run against the Tigers 1:18

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon talks about driving in the winning run against the Tigers
Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss on his late-inning heroics: 'I just want to contribute' 4:01

Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss on his late-inning heroics: 'I just want to contribute'

View More Video

Sports Videos