Kansas City Royals pitcher Brian Flynn
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brian Flynn John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brian Flynn John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Sports

May 27, 2017 1:16 PM

After falling through barn roof, Royals’ Brian Flynn ready to pitch

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

CLEVELAND

Royals left-handed relief pitcher Brian Flynn, who suffered a broken rib and three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae in an off-season mishap, will begin a rehab stint for Class AAA Omaha on Saturday.

Flynn, 26, has been out since the beginning of spring training. He had fallen through the roof of his barn while replacing panels, a 12-foot drop onto a concrete slab.

His wife found him unconscious on the floor and called paramedics. At the time, Flynn said he felt “pretty fortunate” not to have suffered more damage.

In 2016, Flynn posted a 2.60 ERA in 55 1/3 innings. He had missed the 2015 season with a back injury. He was set to battle for a bullpen position this season in spring training.

Flynn, who played at Wichita State, appeared in five games for the Florida Marlins in 2013 and 2014 before he was obtained in a trade for Aaron Crow.

Saturday marks the second straight day a Royals relief pitcher started a rehab assignment for the Storm Chasers.

Friday, Scott Alexander tossed one inning, surrendering two hits, one walk and one run in Omaha’s 8-3, 11-inning victory at Nashville. Alexander had posted a 1.26 ERA in 10 innings this season before he was sidelined May 9 with a right hamstring strain.

The big pitching story in that game was starter Jake Junis, who pitched seven shutout innings while striking out 12.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ned Yost on Royals victory over Indians: 'It was a great job of battling back'

Ned Yost on Royals victory over Indians: 'It was a great job of battling back' 0:39

Ned Yost on Royals victory over Indians: 'It was a great job of battling back'
Olathe Northwest walks off with 6A softball title 1:03

Olathe Northwest walks off with 6A softball title
Jon Gruden on NFL rookie QBs: 'If I could have one guy, I'd pick Mahomes' 10:38

Jon Gruden on NFL rookie QBs: 'If I could have one guy, I'd pick Mahomes'

View More Video

Sports Videos