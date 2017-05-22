Forecast: Germany to top medal table at Pyeongchang Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, a woman stands at the top of the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre, the venue for the Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined events of the 2108 Pyeongchang Winter Games during the media tour in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The opening ceremony for the Olympic winter games will be held on Feb. 9, 2018. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo