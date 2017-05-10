Sports

May 10, 2017 8:28 AM

ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman’s wife dies in car accident

By Pete Grathoff

Katherine Berman, the wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, died Tuesday in a two-car accident in Woodbury, Conn.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

According to Hartford Courant, the state police said a Lexus driven by Katherine Berman rear-ended a Ford driven by Edward Bertulis and veered off the road to the right. The Lexus went down a small embankment and overturned in a small body of water, state police told the Courant. The Ford also went off the road, striking a utility pole and landing in the middle of the road on its roof.

Katherine Berman was 67. Bertulis, 87, also died.

According to the New York Times, the Bermans had been married since 1983, and that the former Katherine Alexinski was a teacher at the time of her marriage. Wednesday is Chris Berman’s 62nd birthday.

Berman was hired by ESPN in 1979, just one month after the launch of the network. He was the face of the network as it began its rise to national prominence thanks to Berman’s work on “SportsCenter” and “Sunday NFL Countdown.” ESPN noted that Berman was named the National Sportscaster of the Year in 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 2001.

Many of Berman’s friends shared their condolences on social media.

