ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman’s wife dies in car accident

Katherine Berman, the wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, died Tuesday in a two-car accident in Woodbury, Conn.
“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”
According to Hartford Courant, the state police said a Lexus driven by Katherine Berman rear-ended a Ford driven by Edward Bertulis and veered off the road to the right. The Lexus went down a small embankment and overturned in a small body of water, state police told the Courant. The Ford also went off the road, striking a utility pole and landing in the middle of the road on its roof.
Katherine Berman was 67. Bertulis, 87, also died.
According to the New York Times, the Bermans had been married since 1983, and that the former Katherine Alexinski was a teacher at the time of her marriage. Wednesday is Chris Berman’s 62nd birthday.
Berman was hired by ESPN in 1979, just one month after the launch of the network. He was the face of the network as it began its rise to national prominence thanks to Berman’s work on “SportsCenter” and “Sunday NFL Countdown.” ESPN noted that Berman was named the National Sportscaster of the Year in 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 2001.
Many of Berman’s friends shared their condolences on social media.
Our hearts are heavy at ESPN as we report the tragic news that Kathy Berman, the wife of Chris Berman, was killed in a car accident Tue.— Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) May 10, 2017
Devastating. Chris Berman lost his wife of 33 yrs yesterday in a car crash. May you rest in peace, Kathy. Pls say a prayer for Boom & family— Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) May 10, 2017
Condolences to Chris Berman for the loss of his wife Kathy, who died in a two-car accident last night. A mother of two. Just terrible news.— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 10, 2017
Heart goes out to Chris Berman and his family had a wonderful conversation with him and Bruce Bochy and Ed Coleman yesterday at Citi Field.— Kevin Kernan (@WheresKernan) May 10, 2017
Our hearts are heavy at ESPN as we report the tragic news that Kathy Berman, wife of Chris Berman, was killed in... https://t.co/H4umf58LTh— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2017
Prayers with Chris Berman over the loss of his wife. Unimaginable.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 10, 2017
Many thoughts and prayers from @Royals https://t.co/DeS3O2dVE7— Toby Cook (@TobyKCR) May 10, 2017
My heart is broken hearing the news of the passing of Kathy Berman, the wife of our friend Chris. My family's prayers to you and yours.— Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) May 10, 2017
