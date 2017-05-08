Kansas City team wins Golden Gloves national championship

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Royals manager Ned Yost on Danny Duffy, offensive struggles Pause 0:24 Frank Mason says Celtics' Isaiah Thomas proves 'heart over hype' can work in NBA 1:23 The Royals' Whit Merrifield describes Garth Brooks concert appearance 2:36 Loss of Wentworth Military Academy shocks Lexington, Mo. 2:20 Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game 2:41 As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it 1:12 Ned Yost on Ian Kennedy's rough start, injury 2:24 Walk marks 10-year disappearance of Belton teen Kara Kopetsky 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

John Brown, president of USA Boxing, talks about his coaching career in his memorabilia-filled Shawnee home. Brown, who coached such boxers as Tommy Morrison and Cam F. Awesome, is helping the United States boxing team prepare for the Rio Olympics this summer. Video by ALLISON LONG, along@kcstar.com Allison Long along@kcstar.com