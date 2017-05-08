Sports

May 08, 2017 10:35 AM

Kansas City team wins Golden Gloves national championship

The Kansas City Star

Led by heavyweight Cam Awesome, the Kansas City Golden Gloves team won its first national championship in 82 years last weekend in Lafayette, La.

Awesome, fighting in the 201-and-over weight class, won his fourth individual Golden Gloves title, beating Marquise Williams of New York. Jorge Carlos (114 pounds) and Marcell Davidson (141 pounds) finished as national runners-up. All three fight for Turner Boxing Academy.

The other KC boxers were Mario Armenta (108 pounds), Misael Reyes (123), Devon Campbell (132), Marcus Davidson (152), Eric Priest (165), Matthew Anani (178) and Eddy Guillen (201-plus). The team is coached by John Brown.

Kansas City was tied with Chicago and California and would have lost on a tie-breaker with California before Awesome’s 5-0 victory clinched the title Saturday night. It was his fourth title in seven tries at nationals.

“I’m finally batting over .500,” Awesome told The Advertiser of Lafayette.

Local boxer Cam F. Awesome trains for the Olympics and for comedy fame

Cam F. Awesome (his new official name) is training in Colorado Springs this month as he looks to punch his way onto the US Olympic Team for the Summer Olympics in Rio. When Awesome isn't training in the ring, he trains in the spotlight as a standup comic. VIDEO BY DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com

deulitt@kcstar.com

 

