Ethics exception for Louisiana State Police leader advances

An ethics exemption to allow the son of Louisiana's new state police leader to continue working as a trooper has started advancing in the state House.
The special carve-out in anti-nepotism laws is aimed at addressing a conflict that emerged when Gov. John Bel Edwards named Col. Kevin Reeves as state police interim superintendent.
Reeves' son is a state trooper, but hadn't been with the agency for a full year as required by ethics law to stay with the agency.
The bill by Winnfield Rep. Jack McFarland would move the employment requirement to four months for a trooper whose immediate family member becomes agency leader.
The proposal was approved without objection Wednesday by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee and heads to the full House.
