Sports

April 19, 2017 12:23 PM

Ethics exception for Louisiana State Police leader advances

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

An ethics exemption to allow the son of Louisiana's new state police leader to continue working as a trooper has started advancing in the state House.

The special carve-out in anti-nepotism laws is aimed at addressing a conflict that emerged when Gov. John Bel Edwards named Col. Kevin Reeves as state police interim superintendent.

Reeves' son is a state trooper, but hadn't been with the agency for a full year as required by ethics law to stay with the agency.

The bill by Winnfield Rep. Jack McFarland would move the employment requirement to four months for a trooper whose immediate family member becomes agency leader.

The proposal was approved without objection Wednesday by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee and heads to the full House.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel: 'We have a lot more competition than we did a year ago'

Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel: 'We have a lot more competition than we did a year ago' 3:52

Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel: 'We have a lot more competition than we did a year ago'
Mizzou coach Barry Odom: 'I like the progress that this team has made' 6:36

Mizzou coach Barry Odom: 'I like the progress that this team has made'
David Beaty evaluates his quarterbacks' performances in the spring game 1:21

David Beaty evaluates his quarterbacks' performances in the spring game

View More Video

Sports Videos