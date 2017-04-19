Fox Sports KC wins named Regional Sports Network of the Year

Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest was named Regional Sports Network of the Year at last week’s Cynopsis Sports Media Awards in New York.
The network beat out the MSG Networks, SportsNet New York and Fox Sports Ohio/SportsTime Ohio.
The criteria, according to Cynposis, was “which regional sports network stepped up its game and delivered knockout productions, terrific analysis and audience growth to match?”
Other winners include:
▪ NBC for coverage of The British Open (Best Live Coverage of Sporting Event)
▪ CBS Interactive for the Super Bowl (Best Live Stream Presentation)
▪ NASCAR Social Media (Overall Social Media Experience)
