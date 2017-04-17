Kansas City-area Boston Marathon finishers

Here is a list of runners from the Kansas City area who completed the 2017 Boston Marathon on Monday, with age, hometown and time. Full results are available through the Boston Athletic Association.

KC-area finishers from Kansas

Wayne Blas, 39, Lansing, 2:34:49

Matthew Seifert, 30, Shawnee, 2:42:18

Colin Coomer, 28, Prairie Village, 2:47:06

Norman H. Mininger, 32, Lansing, 2:49:07

Nathaniel Guthals, 26, Overland Park, 2:55:57

Matt Stegman, 47, Overland Park, 2:57:54

Justin Lyons, 37, Olathe, 2:58:43

Mark D. Whittemore, 31, Merriam, 2:59:34

Tara P. Notarianni, 24, Overland Park, 3:01:13

John P. Kohler, 36, Olathe, 3:03:18

Xiaolin Liu, 49, Overland Park, 3:06:29

Todd Moenster, 40, Overland Park, 3:08:49

James D. Anderson, 33, Shawnee, 3:09:39

Scott G. Willson, 52, Olathe, 3:12:24

Theodore A. Kardis, 46, Olathe, 3:16:33

Kimberly K. Gudenkauf, 46, Olathe, 3:17:20

Anthony J. Hofmann, 51, Overland Park, 3:18:00

Kevin W. Marteney, 40, Olathe, 3:19:48

Maeluen Gruman, 37, Overland Park, 3:20:26

Scott Merryman, 46, Overland Park, 3:20:58

Tom F. Howard II, 40, Shawnee, 3:21:07

Bailey Loyd, 25, Lenexa, 3:25:11

Teresa M. Girolamo, 30, Lawrence, 3:26:46

Melissa Brancato, 34, Overland Park, 3:28:12

Dawn R. Daugherty, 34, Lenexa, 3:28:16

Howard Fowler, 50, Lake Quivera, 3:28:41

John L. Snyder, 48, Leawood, 3:31:19

Brock K. Peterson, 34, Mission, 3:32:29

Nicole E. Debrie, 26, Fairway, 3:32:53

Kevin F. Butler, 45, Prairie Village, 3:33:57

Ashley Degen, 34, Overland Park, 3:34:18

Jordan J. Calderwood, Ottawa, 3:37:27

Kaitlyn Flynn, 28, Overland Park, 3:39:01

John W. Blaser, 60, De Soto, 3:40:31

Maria T. Paulin Larracoechea, 32, Overland Park, 3:40:45

Vern Cushenbery, 41, Overland Park, 3:42:49

Michael A. Riley, 37, Prairie Village, 3:42:50

Riley A. Wertenberger, 27, Olathe, 3:43:41

Kim Musterman, 37, Prairie Village, 3:47:58

Peter F. Clune III, 45, Leawood, 3:52:39

Cori Cooper, 42, Overland Park, 3:53:06

Sheila A. Lavery, 48, Lenexa, 3:53:07

Bryanna Krekeler, 29, Lawrence, 3:54:06

Melissa A. Unrath, 48, Fort Leavenworth, 3:54:33

Lisa Douglass, 48, Lenexa, 3:55:27

Anthony L. Skevington, 59, Leawood, 3:58:29

Lynnette Laws, 37, Overland Park, 4:00:12

Brent L. Beckman, 42, Leawood, 4:02:11

Andrew J. Ortbals, 56, Leawood, 4:04:00

David G. Mellen, 65, Stilwell, 4:05:47

Jack D. Angell, 45, Tonganoxie, 4:06:25

Dana E. Stumpff, 26, Roeland Park, 4:11:31

James F. Stumpff, 59, Overland Park, 4:11:32

Martin Pape, 60, Olathe, 4:13:20

Shauna S. Lawrence, 44, Olathe, 4:13:51

Laura Delargy, 42, Olathe, 4:20:42

Mary Newth, 53, Leawood, 4:20:58

Amy L. Jordan, 59, Overland Park, 4:25:02

Christina M. Coulson, 35, Leavenworth, 4:29:02

Michael J. Showalter, 65, Shawnee, 4:29:05

William N. Brodine, 66, Overland Park, 4:34:59

Herschel T. Davis, 61, Lenexa, 4:44:26

Lori L. Pittman, 47, Overland Park, 4:44:37

Jeffrey G. Maher, 50, Overland Park, 4:50:00

Rebecca Kandt, 48, Leawood, 4:50:19

KC-area finishers from Missouri

Matthew Leonard, 26, Higginsville, 2:41:41

Jordan English, 27, Kansas City, 2:48:28

Eric M. Fry, 38, Lee’s Summit, 2:56:12

Michael S. Farmer, 31, Kansas City, 2:58:27

Connor Vaughn, 23, Kansas City, 2:59:01

Janell M. McKinney, 30, Blue Springs, 3:00:59

Kenny Miller, 40, St. Joseph, 3:04:57

Ben Chan, 28, Lee’s Summit, 3:11:50

Sarah J. Werket, 35, Kansas City, 3:11:56

Joseph C. Bogue, 23, Lee’s Summit, 3:12:55

Elizabeth R. Grubbs, 24, Gladstone, 3:13:47

Jonathan L. Bishard, 43, Kansas City, 3:16:38

David-Terrance Krause, 31, Kansas City, 3:19:17

Mark McWilliams, 42, Kansas City, 3:20:01

Kevin C. White, 34, Kansas City, 3:23:06

Gary L. Mundhenke, 55, Kansas City, 3:23:20

Jessica E. Montague, 26, Liberty, 3:23:41

Jeffrey Cook, 36, Kansas City, 3:24:11

Allison Phillips, 39, Kansas City, 3:25:24

Michael D. Alexander Jr., 29, Kansas City, 3:25:35

Cory B. Scheer, 40, Liberty, 3:26:55

Paul Schoenlaub, 57, St. Joseph, 3:26:57

Ashley M. Brouillette, 28, Lee’s Summit, 3:29:22

Jamin Swift, 41, Raymore, 3:29:33

April K. Harlin, 34, Kansas City, 3:34:51

Kristen Comment, 42, Kansas City, 3:36:22

Joel Koenig, 37, Kansas City, 3:36:55

Brian Stanley, 59, Kansas City, 3:38:13

Martin T. Smith, 57, Kansas City, 3:44:06

Angie M. Chambers, 46, St. Joseph, 3:44:15

Jennifer Dickson, 31, Chillicothe, 3:44:58

Christopher Yows, 45, Lee’s Summit, 3:45:12

Michael P. Rose, 26, Kansas City, 3:47:59

Sarah K. Graves, 43, Liberty, 3:48:25

Brandon S. Beagle, 50, Liberty, 3:49:10

David J. Sondrup, 29, Warrensburg, 3:51:40

Rebecca Sondrup, 34, Warrensburg, 3:51:41

Katie A. Bland, 36, Lee’s Summit, 3:55:57

David R. Conroy, 48, St. Joseph, 3:56:56

Angela N. Boyer, 43, Kansas City, 3:57:00

Abbey Masonbrink, 35, Kansas City, 3:58:25

Jennifer L. Sanchez, 40, St. Joseph, 3:58:27

Stephanie A. Michaelis, 35, Independence, 3:59:11

Myrlin Wasko, 45, Lee’s Summit, 4:02:58

Matt Ernst, 55, Kansas City, 4:08:43

Carmen Llana, 41, St. Joseph, 4:13:49

Lane Schulte, 22, Kansas City, 4:15:36

Stephanie L. Wattenbarger, 53, Excelsior Springs, 4:19:29

Christa C. McGaha, 25, Kansas City, 4:20:01

Traci L. Koon, 52, Parkville, 4:20:45

Julie L. Adolphson, 56, Raymore, 4:24:11

Mark L. Hechler, 53, Warrensburg, 4:25:16

Jennifer Tieman, 46, Lee’s Summit, 4:36:42

Bill A. Frazier, 55, Kearney, 4:37:43

Nicole J. White, 35, Kansas City, 4:38:27

Melissa Griffin, 50, Lee’s Summit, 4:46:24