Sports

April 13, 2017 1:05 PM

Florida House: University boosters need to open books

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida's college athletic booster groups and university foundations would be forced to open their records to the public under a bill passed by the Florida House.

The Florida House voted 115-0 Thursday to change a state law that allows university groups to keep most of their records private. If it becomes law athletic boosters and university foundations could only keep information on the names of donors secret.

The bill heads to the Florida Senate.

The legislation also prevents colleges and universities from using taxpayer money to pay for people who work for direct support organizations, which usually raise money to help pay for athletics and other university operations.

The House has been scrutinizing university spending and requested private records that showed how much university foundations spend on travel and salaries.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Barry Odom discusse final week of spring practice, J'den Cox

Barry Odom discusse final week of spring practice, J'den Cox 3:46

Barry Odom discusse final week of spring practice, J'den Cox
Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year' 0:58

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year'
Bill Self on upcoming decisions for Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk 1:06

Bill Self on upcoming decisions for Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk

View More Video

Sports Videos