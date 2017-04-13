Florida House: University boosters need to open books

Florida's college athletic booster groups and university foundations would be forced to open their records to the public under a bill passed by the Florida House.
The Florida House voted 115-0 Thursday to change a state law that allows university groups to keep most of their records private. If it becomes law athletic boosters and university foundations could only keep information on the names of donors secret.
The bill heads to the Florida Senate.
The legislation also prevents colleges and universities from using taxpayer money to pay for people who work for direct support organizations, which usually raise money to help pay for athletics and other university operations.
The House has been scrutinizing university spending and requested private records that showed how much university foundations spend on travel and salaries.
Comments