Sports no path to peace as the 2 Koreas face off in soccer

0:49 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on why he's sticking with Alex Smith Pause

0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter'

0:56 Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya on his ability to handle long play calls

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers