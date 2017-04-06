New Mexico to boost access to overdose reversal drug

New Mexico is in line to become the first state to call for all local and state law enforcement agencies to provide officers with antidote kits as the state works to curb deaths from opioid and heroin overdoses.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is scheduled to sign the legislation Thursday.
The measure was unanimously approved by lawmakers during the recent legislative session.
Under the legislation, certified opioid treatment centers also would be asked to consider providing education along with two doses of the overdose antidote naloxone and a prescription to patients.
There's no funding attached to the bill. Carrying out the provisions will depend on available funding and supplies.
Still, advocates say it's cutting-edge legislation that will save lives.
New Mexico also was the first state in 2001 to enact legislation increasing access to naloxone.
