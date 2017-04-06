Baldwin's Supreme Court nominee fight is early flashpoint

9:27 Cuonzo Martin talks about tough upbringing in East St. Louis, beating cancer Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash

3:40 Cuonzo Martin has 'whirlwind' start as Mizzou basketball coach

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

3:11 Pittsburg High School student journalists in the spotlight

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event