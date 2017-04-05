Nevada man indicted on terrorism, weapon charges in Vegas

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin Pause

9:27 Cuonzo Martin talks about tough upbringing in East St. Louis, beating cancer

0:27 A few warmup dunks by Michael Porter Jr. at McDonald's All-American Game

3:04 Mizzou coach Barry Odom addresses return of suspended players

1:00 It's not Niagra Falls, but it's an impressive waterfall for Kansas

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:25 Voters approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI