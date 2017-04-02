Sports

April 2, 2017 3:26 PM

State Rep. Liebling announces DFL bid for Minnesota governor

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Another Democrat is joining the race to replace Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

State Rep. Tina Liebling (LEEB'-ling) of Rochester announced her candidacy Sunday in Rochester's Peace Plaza.

Liebling says Minnesotans "need a governor they can trust to be on their side."

Liebling is a lawyer who has served in the Minnesota House since 2005. She told the Post-Bulletin in an interview after announcing her candidacy that she will abide by the DFL endorsement process.

Dayton, a Democrat, is retiring. Last week Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz said he will run for governor rather than seek re-election.

Other Democrats running for governor are St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto. No major Republicans have formally entered the race yet.

