While your March Madness bracket was destroyed, this 7th grader predicted the Final Four

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash

3:40 Cuonzo Martin has 'whirlwind' start as Mizzou basketball coach

1:46 Dog lifts spirits of young patients at Children's Mercy Hospital

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

0:48 Frank Mason accepts AP Player of Year award