NFL players push lawmakers on criminal justice reform

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever' Pause

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

13:31 Weber praises K-State for keeping their head up and finishing the game

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire

4:09 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight losses: 'They all stick with me'

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture