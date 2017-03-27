Schroder insists reeling Hawks OK despite 7-game skid

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation Pause

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers