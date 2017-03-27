Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell to be honored posthumously by Sports Commission

Eric Driskell, the Blue Valley football coach who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and died in February, will be honored as the Coach of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission at its annual awards banquet in April.
Driskell, 43, took Blue Valley to the Kansas 6A championship game last season and had won two state titles since becoming the Tigers’ head coach in 2010.
The Sports Commission presents five awards at the ceremony on April 26 at the downtown Marriott-Meuhlebach Tower.
Also to be honored:
▪ Kyle Zimmerman, Northwest Missouri State quarterback, as Sportsman of the Year. Zimmerman helped the Bearcats to a 15-0 record and the NCAA Division II championship and was named Academic All-America of the Year. Zimmerman played for Driskell at Blue Valley High.
▪ Cassie Wait, Kansas volleyball player, as Sportswoman of the Year. Wait was named Big 12 libero of the year and was one of the nation’s top defensive players, helping lead the Jayhawks to their first Big 12 championship. In 2016, Wait helped Kansas reach its first Final Four.
▪ Bob Boerigter, former MIAA commissioner, as executive of the year. Boerigter served 45 years in college athletics, including nine as the athletic director at Northwest Missouri State. Boerigter was instrumental in bringing the Division II football championship to Kansas City.
▪ Dan Sudeikis as Community Champion. Sudeikis has been the team host chair of the host committee for Kansas City basketball events since 1983. He has worked with the Big Eight, Big 12 and NCAA for more than 30 years and is a key player in creating and managing sporting events in Kansas City.
For more information on the awards dinner, visit sportkc.org.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
