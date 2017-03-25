Linares beats Crolla again to keep WBA lightweight belt

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture Pause

2:39 Royals prospect Josh Staumont learning to be a major league pitcher

1:07 Experience, not genes, can help players become clutch in key situations, Ned Yost says

3:51 USA teammates Eric Hosmer and Danny Duffy on winning WBC

4:42 John Sleezer shares some of his favorite photos from Royals spring training

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter

1:53 Royals' Peter Moylan on playing in WBC after return from Team Australia

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep