KC bowler rolls back-to-back 300 games

It’s not so easy to go double perfect on the bowling lanes.
Kansas City’s Michael Pence Sr. rolled back-to-back 300 games at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City this month.
Sandra Hicklin, who has run the leagues and tournaments at AMF since the 1960s, said she’s never seen such a feat. Pence, who carries a 199 average, started with a 234 but then had the two 300s to finish with an 834 series in a non-sanctioned senior league on an otherwise ordinary Monday night.
“I’ve been here since 1963, and I’ve never seen that,” said Hicklin, a former competitive bowler. “I gave him a plaque for it.”
