No. 2 Stanford trounces K-State 69-48 to reach Sweet 16

4:04 Lindsey Cunningham on season, career finale: 'We went down swinging' Pause

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

4:24 Brad Loos delivers halftime speech at #RallyforRhyan game

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

8:08 Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tigers' recruiting class

3:14 Mizzou's J'den Cox speaks about his third NCAA title

5:08 Raw video: Massive fire at Overland Park apartment building

0:58 Overland Park Fire Department describes 'tremendous fire' at apartment