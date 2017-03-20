Sports

March 20, 2017 12:24 PM

Coke’s March Madness commercial wants Kansas, UK, fans to get along

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

There’s not much that could bring together fans of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks on game day, but a March Madness commercial suggests a few bottles of Coca-Cola might do the trick.

The commercial begins with a group of UK fans gathered on a couch watching a game against Kansas — and the power goes out. Desperate to find a place to watch the rest of the game, the fans run outside.

Joined shortly by other panicked UK fans, they see that a house at the end of the street has power. The hopefuls knock on the door, but the man who answers is wearing a Kansas sweatshirt and promptly shuts the door in their faces.

Not to be denied, one of the UK fans holds a six-pack of Coca-Cola bottles to the window. The Kansas fan gives in and allows the blue-clad horde into his house to watch the game.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coke’s March Madness commercial suggests one way rivals can unite

View more video

Sports Videos