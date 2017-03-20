Coke’s March Madness commercial wants Kansas, UK, fans to get along

There’s not much that could bring together fans of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks on game day, but a March Madness commercial suggests a few bottles of Coca-Cola might do the trick.
The commercial begins with a group of UK fans gathered on a couch watching a game against Kansas — and the power goes out. Desperate to find a place to watch the rest of the game, the fans run outside.
Joined shortly by other panicked UK fans, they see that a house at the end of the street has power. The hopefuls knock on the door, but the man who answers is wearing a Kansas sweatshirt and promptly shuts the door in their faces.
Not to be denied, one of the UK fans holds a six-pack of Coca-Cola bottles to the window. The Kansas fan gives in and allows the blue-clad horde into his house to watch the game.
