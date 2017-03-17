Lt. Gov. Smith won't run for governor in 2018

Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith announced Friday that she would not run for governor in 2018, shaking up a wide field for the open seat.
Smith had long been viewed as a top contender for governor because of her visible perch as Gov. Mark Dayton's second-in-command. Outside Republican political groups frequently singled out Smith while laying the groundwork for the 2018 campaign.
But Smith said Friday she decided against a run, announcing the decision on her Facebook page. In an interview, she said it was mostly a personal decision about what she wants to do in her next 10 years.
"There has been a lot of speculation about my intention of running governor. But at the end of the day, you have to really ask yourself: What do you want to do?"
Beyond finishing out her term as Dayton's lieutenant, Smith said it's too early to say what that future may be. And though she didn't endorse a candidate on Friday, she said she would "go anywhere and do anything I can so that we elect a Democrat for governor in 2018."
Her own decision to not run came quickly, she said. And she was grateful to end the speculation as early as possible in the midst of a legislative session.
"I'm glad to not have a possible campaign hanging over the work that I want to do this session," she said.
Smith joined Dayton's ticket at lieutenant governor in 2014. She had previously served as his top aide, as well as the top aide to former Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak.
Her announcement could throw open the field for Democratic candidates that has already started to fill out. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto have already launched campaigns. Top-tier Republican candidates including House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek are still weighing whether to enter the race.
The Star Tribune first reported Smith's decision.
