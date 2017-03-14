UFC adds heavyweight bout to Fight Night Kansas City

The UFC has added another fight to its Fight Night card April 15 at the Sprint Center.
Roy “Big Country” Nelson is scheduled to meet Russia’s Alexander “Drago” Volkov in a heavyweight bout, the mixed martial arts promotions company announced Tuesday.
The event will be broadcast live on Fox.
Nelson, 22-13 as a professional fighter, has earned four knockouts of the night in UFC fights.
Volkov is 27-6 and currently ranked the No. 11 challenger in the heavyweight division.
Fight Night Kansas City will feature as main event flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson against Wilson Reis in a five-round title fight for Johnson’s belt.
Johnson (25-2-1 as a professional), is currently ranked the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
A strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson (14-4) and Rose Namajunas (6-3) is the night’s co-main event.
Tim Elliott and Zak Cummings of Lee’s Summit-based Glory MMA and Fitness are also on the card.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
