Nets hold off Knicks 120-112 for 1st home win of 2017

Jeremy Lin ended an 0-for-9 start with a 3-pointer that halted a Knicks comeback, and the Brooklyn Nets beat New York 120-112 on Sunday night for their first home victory of 2017.
The Nets ended a 16-game losing streak at Barclays Center. They hadn't won here since Dec. 26, when Lin strained his hamstring in a victory over Charlotte.
He missed the next 26 games and struggled through his return here Sunday until taking over after the Knicks had trimmed a 22-point deficit to five. His 3-pointer made it 109-101 with 4:58 remaining and he converted a three-point play with 3:25 to restore Brooklyn's double-digit lead.
Brook Lopez had 25 points for the Nets, who played at home for the first time since Feb. 15.
Carmelo Anthony overcame a slow start to score 27 points for the Knicks, who dropped their third straight.
Comments