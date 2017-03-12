Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

Bruce Weber on making NCAA Tournament
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall talks Sunday about his team being selected as a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers will face Dayton in the first round in Indianapolis on Friday.
On Sunday Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost gave an update on the injury to catcher Salvador Perez while playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
Kansas City Royals and Team Australia pitcher Peter Moylan talks about playing in the World Baseball Classic and the injury to Royals catcher Salvador Perez.
Iowa State senior guard Monte Morris won Big 12 Tournament most outstanding player honors Saturday after the Cyclones won their third tourney title in four years.
The Iowa State Cyclones beat the WVU Mountaineers 80-74 on Saturday night at the Sprint Center, winning the Big 12 Tournament championship for the third time in four years.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost update on Raul Mondesi following Friday night's collision at first with Oakland Athletics base runner Jaff Decker.