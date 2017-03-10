Sports

Royals’ Raul Mondesi leaves game against A’s after collision at first base

By Pete Grathoff

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Royals infielder Raul Mondesi was involved in a scary collision Friday night during the team’s 11-7 loss to the Oakland A’s.

Oakland’s Jaff Decker bunted up the first-base line and Mondesi, who was playing second base, raced to cover the bag. Decker was running full steam to beat a throw and knocked into Mondesi, who fell over. He was on the ground for a few minutes with Royals trainers looking at him.

Here is the play:

Mondesi got up and walked off the field as he left the game and was replaced by Whit Merrifield. The Royals announced that Mondesi was removed as a precaution because of a possible concussion.

Manager Ned Yost said after the game that he believes Mondesi will be OK.

“He just bumped heads,” Yost said. “He’s just a little dizzy. He had a headache a little bit, but I think he’s fine.”

Mondesi, who is just 21, is seen as a key part of organization’s future. MLB.com ranked Mondesi as the Royals’ top prospect in 2015 and 2016, and he played in 47 games a year ago, hitting .185 in 149 plate appearances.

Mondesi is in the mix to break camp with the Royals. He is hitting .450 (9 for 20) with a home run this spring.

