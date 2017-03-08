Florida House faults universities over salaries and spending

12:41 Big 12 men's basketball championship preview Pause

2:05 Bruce Weber previews Big 12 Tournament, K-State-Baylor game

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech

1:20 Arkansas student juggles for police after traffic stop

2:55 Sam Brownback reflects on his first six years as Kansas governor

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament