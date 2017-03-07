Voters to weigh in on mayor, vision for Los Angeles' future

2:21 KU senior Frank Mason on winning Big 12 player of the year Pause

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

3:18 KU coach Bill Self on Frank Mason winning Big 12 player of the year

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood

0:52 Raw video: Storm damage in Smithville area

1:09 Storm damages hangars and aircraft in Olathe