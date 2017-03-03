Star sports columnists Mellinger, Gregorian both named Top 10 in country

The Kansas City Star’s two sports columnists accomplished something rare in sports journalism this week when they were recognized as Top 10 in the country by judges in the Associated Press Sports Editors’ annual contest in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Works by Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian were chosen as exceptional among entries from newspapers and websites in APSE’s largest circulation category, which includes such organizations as the New York Times, Washington Post, ESPN and Yahoo.
Links to Mellinger’s and Gregorian’s winning five-part entries are included at the end of this story. This is the second time Mellinger has won the award and Gregorian’s first. Gregorian also repeated this week as the top sports columnist in the annual Missouri Associated Press Media Editors’ contest.
Also honored by APSE this year were Rustin Dodd’s breaking news entry for The Star on Ben Zobrist and family celebrating the Chicago Cubs’ world championship in the wee hours at Wrigley Field and a large-scale project entry The Star produced on the Royals entering the 2016 season.
The Star’s four Top 10s in APSE’s writing categories bring its total to 59 Top 10s for writing entries in the past 10 years.
The Star also made Top 10 for its Sunday section coverage, marking the 18th straight year that Sports Daily has won a Top 10 section award.
A couple other award notes before we get to Mellinger and Gregorian’s winning column entries:
▪ Kellis Robinett, the K-State beat writer The Star “shares” with the Wichita Eagle, claimed a Top 10 in feature writing for this story on the Wildcats’ iconic football uniforms.
▪ Ashley Scoby took first place in the Missouri APME contest’s sports feature-writing category for this moving story on former KU rower Daisy Tackett, and Dodd took second in the same category for this story on Wade Davis’ great escape with the Royals.
▪ The top two spots in “best sports photo” in the Missouri APME contest went to a pair of Star shooters: John Sleezer and colleague Rich Sugg.
Here are the links to Mellinger’s winning entries:
▪ Tyreek Hill being drafted by the Chiefs;
▪ How the NFL’s concussion protocol failed Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith;
▪ The offseason spending approach of Royals owner David Glass;
▪ Dontari Poe and the Chiefs’ Hungry Pig Right play at Oakland;
And an epic Kansas-Oklahoma men’s basketball game.
Gregorian’s winning entries included:
▪ A column on Hill and the Chiefs;
▪ A look at the KC Police Department’s Police Athletic League;
▪ A column about the life and death of the son of K-State assistant men’s basketball coach Chris Lowry;
▪ The story of J’den Cox of Mizzou winning a wrestling medal in Rio;
▪ And a piece on the parents of Chiefs safety Eric Berry in Georgia, accompanied by video from David Eulitt.
Jeff Rosen: 816-234-4706, @jeff_rosen88
Comments