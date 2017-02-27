Lowry to have wrist surgery, hopes to return for playoffs

1:56 Audio: Eric Berry on contract negotiations with Chiefs Pause

0:42 Audio: Chiefs GM John Dorsey says Alex Smith 'is the starter'

0:37 Audio: John Dorsey on Chiefs keeping Jamaal Charles

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

2:24 Raw footage: Purinton makes first court appearance

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner-Edgerton High School

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting