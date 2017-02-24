Sports

February 24, 2017 10:26 AM

IOC suggests more changes needed in Olympic host bidding

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

The International Olympic Committee wants to proceed with changes that could result in both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games awarded in September.

An internal letter written by IOC President Thomas Bach's spokesman suggests further adjustments are needed in the way Olympic hosts are chosen. It references Bach's statement from last year, saying the "process produces too many losers."

In December, Bach floated the idea about awarding both the 2024 Games, as scheduled, along with the 2028 Games.

Los Angeles and Paris are the two remaining candidates from a list that began with five cities. Budapest, Hungary, said this week it was withdrawing.

The internal letter, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, was first reported by Inside The Games.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Five things to know about Royals left-hander Danny Duffy

View more video

Sports Videos