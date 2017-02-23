Roma's American president losing patience over stadium delay

2:58 KU basketball by the numbers: Close finishes, Big 12 title streak and more Pause

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

9:15 Analysis: Kansas 87, TCU 68

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

3:37 Mayor Sly James addresses need for terminal overhaul at KCI

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS