FSU's Martin seeking wins record and elusive baseball title

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue Pause

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

1:53 Royals outfielder Alex Gordon ready for season to start

0:55 Royals’ Paulo Orlando dedicates new tattoo to his wife

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

0:41 Blond-tipped hair conversation between Royals' Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez

0:54 Surveillance shows altercation on RideKC bus that ends with shooting

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

1:21 Harrison Ford visits Doo-Dah Diner